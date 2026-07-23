The 2026 World Cup final won't be forgotten in a hurry. Not just for the joy that swept across Spain after the coronation, but for the wave of controversy and the hundreds of conspiracy theories that erupted in Argentina after Ferran Torres's goal stripped the "tango dancers" of their world crown.

Explanations for the defeat have spread like wildfire in Argentina over the past hours. They range from talk of external pressures to alleged interventions by the American Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), and even fabricated threats targeting the players' families.

Against this tide of rumours, voices of reason stepped in to set the record straight.

Head coach Lionel Scaloni and his assistant Roberto Ayala led the charge. Both acknowledged Spanish superiority in the best sporting spirit, dealing a knockout blow to the strange theories that had taken hold of the fans' minds.

A decisive statement from Tapia

Claudio Tapia, the president of the Argentine Football Association, broke his long silence to settle the controversy once and for all.

So caught up was Tapia in the rumours that some claimed the FBI were detaining him. He published a lengthy, decisive statement across his official social media accounts, sending a direct message to the Argentine people about accepting defeat and ignoring the lies.

"We were unable to get past Spain," Tapia said at the start of his statement. "They were the better side, and they achieved a deserved victory, and we must have the courage to admit that. In the world of sport, we learn to accept defeats with the same pride with which we celebrate victories."

He added, according to the Spanish newspaper "Marca": "Yes, we lost the final, but the constant truth is that this generation has given our country immense joy before. Argentina has already celebrated because this team once again proved its great value to our people. Defeat pains us because we have a competitive mentality, because we are the most decorated team in history, and because second place never satisfies our ambition. We are hurting because we are used to fighting until the last breath, and because we are still among the two best teams in the world."

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Building, not demolishing

Tapia urged the fans to stay calm and look at the bigger picture. "Let us stop the ball for a moment and reflect," he said. "Remember the sacrifices of these players, the technical staff, and everyone who worked for more than 50 days away from their families, with only one goal: to represent Argentina in the best possible way."

Pride crept into his tone as he continued: "We are Argentines, we compete fiercely, with passion, and with all our hearts. We leave our souls in every training session and every match, and we have represented the entire American continent with full pride. We defend our colours, our flag, and our country on every pitch around the world."

A strongly worded warning closed the statement, aimed squarely at those swayed by the rumours: "Do not be deceived by the lies and the systematic campaigns that aim only to destabilise us. Stop trying to turn the fans against those who have given so much to Argentine football. Today is a time for thanks, support, and recognition of the merit of these players who gave their souls for the shirt. The malicious campaigns will pass, but the commitment, work, and heart of our national team will remain forever. There are no excuses here, here we only play football, and this national team will continue to represent Argentina with the same usual pride.. Long live Argentina."