'The planning is done' - Arteta says Arsenal are ready for next two transfer windows

The Spanish tactician was adamant the club were ready for the next two player movement periods as they battle to get out of their slump

Under-fire boss Mikel Arteta insists the club has mapped out its next two transfer windows as he claimed some of the team's poor results were down to bad luck.

The Gunners are languishing in 15th position after gathering only 14 points from 14 matches, and are only four points ahead of in the relegation zone.

Ahead of the clash against at the Emirates Stadium on Tuesday, Arteta explained that Arsenal's technical director Edu had a plan in place for player movement to and from the club, while he himself will look to improve the squad.

"The planning is done, what we want to do in January and in the summer," Arteta said.

"Sometimes you can do it, sometimes not depending on a lot of factors. Edu is dealing with that at the moment and I'm focused with all the games, we don't have much time to spend energy now on that because it's very clear what we want to do.

"My job is to make the most out of this squad, the players that we have. We know what we want to do and we will try to execute it knowing that the actual context, market and what we've been through makes it's difficult."

Arsenal have only won one of the last 10 Premier League matches with seven defeats seeing the north London side tumble down the league table.

Arteta feels his team have been unlucky on several occasions this season and insists there are factors working against the club that are out of his control.

"Every possible scenario that can happen in a Premier League match is considered there, what is really effecting results, what is really effect what is happening through the game in 96 minutes - and it works," he said.

"But then football is not like basketball. In basketball you shoot 50 times and the opponent does it once and you win every single game. It doesn't work in football like that. You can do it the opposite way around and lose 1-0. We lost against conceding zero shots on target from the opponent.

"We lost it which is incredible but it happens in football unfortunately. Even those things you have to be able to control them, it's pretty tricky. I'm telling you last year we were winning games with 25 per cent chance of winning, but we are so efficient when we get into this position.

"This is football but if you are constantly on sixties and seventies [per cent] long term you are going to win many more matches and this is what we have try to do. And believe sustain that, but still improve because there's always a reason why you don't win it and that's what we have to change."