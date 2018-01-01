'The most Phil Jones thing he has ever done' - Man Utd defender roasted for calamitous own goal

The Manchester United defender scored on his own net in Wednesday's match, prompting quite a reaction on social media

Twitter had plenty to say on Wednesday afternoon as Phil Jones provided a calamitous own goal in Manchester United's Champions League clash with Valencia.

With Manchester United already trailing 1-0, Jones scored a stunning own goal, all but ending his side's hopes of a comeback.

In pursuit of a pass played through to Michy Batshuayi, Jones poked the ball back towards goal. Unfortunately for him Sergio Romero was charging out of his net, leaving no one in the box to clear away as the ball trickled over the line.

Fortunately for Jones and Manchester United, the result means little in the grand scheme of things as the club entered Wednesday's match with a second-place finish and a spot in the knockout stages secure.

Valencia took the lead through a first-half goal from Carlos Soler, but it was Jones' own goal that proved the highlight, or lowlight, of the evening.

Next up for Manchester United is a clash with Liverpool on Sunday.

Here's a closer look at some of the best Twitter reactions to Jones' blunder.