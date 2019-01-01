'The most beautiful thing in the world' - Cagliari president admits Nainggolan move is near

The Belgium international was out of Antonio Conte's plans in Milan and appears ready to come back to the club he represented from 2010 to 2014

Radja Nainggolan is set to leave this summer and return to after falling out of the plans at his current club.

Nainggolan originally spent four years with Cagliari before moving to in 2014 as he became one of 's most highly-regarded central midfielders.

The international midfielder left the Eternal City last season for the Nerazzuri, where he had an up-and-down season.



He is surplus to requirements under Antonio Conte and is now headed back to Sardinia on a one-year deal, ending his stay in Milan as he heads back to his former club.

Nainggolan starred for Cagliari between 2010 and 2014, making 131 appearances after joining from Serie B side Piacenza.

In 2014 Nainggolan completed a move to Roma, where he spent another five seasons before his move to Inter last summer.

He made 36 total appearances in his lone season in Milan as the club finished fourth in the league to seal a place.

Other Serie A clubs, including and had made overtures towards Nainggolan, but his personal connection to Cagliari won the day.

Sky Sports in report the deal between the clubs is done and Nainggolan has agreed to the move

Cagliari club president Tommasso Giulini confirmed the move on Thursday after he flew to Milan to negotiate for the player.

“We’ll update on Friday, but for Nainggolan to return would be the most beautiful thing in the world," Giulini said on Thursday.

“Was he with me at the Inter headquarters? Yes.”

The Belgian international has earned 36 caps for his country, scoring six goals while featuring for the team during Euro 2016.

Nainggolan retired from the international game in 2018 after not being selected to represent Belgium at the World Cup in .

He's featured in Italy for the entirety of his professional career and was named to the Serie A Team of the Year four times during his time with Roma.

Cagliari have had a busy transfer window so far, having sold Nicolò Barella to Inter and signed Marko Rog from . Boca Juniors midfielder Nahitan Nandez is also expected to complete a move to Cagliari shortly.