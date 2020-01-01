‘The bicycle kick was the only option’ – Brighton’s Jahanbakhsh savours stunning equaliser against Chelsea

The Iranian scored a phenomenal overhead kick as his side held the Blues to a point on New Year’s Day

midfielder Alireza Jahanbakhsh is looking forward to rewatching his outstanding overhead kick that he scored in the 1-1 draw with Chelsea on New Year’s Day .

The Iranian explained there was no other option but to attempt a bicycle kick in the latter stages of the game, with his side losing 1-0 after Cesar Azpilicueta’s early opener.

A Brighton corner six minutes from time saw defender Lewis Dunk head the ball in the direction of Jahanbakhsh, whose quick thinking led to a stunning overhead kick to secure a point for the hosts.

Despite only coming on as a 68th-minute substitute, Jahanbakhsh had more shots and created more chances than any other Brighton player, with three of each.

“It is an amazing feeling,” Jahanbakhsh told BT Sport after the game. “When I was about to go on, I had a feeling I could have an impact on the game.

“When I saw the ball, I just tried to hit it as hard as I could and the bicycle kick was the only option. I'm going to watch it a couple more times.”

Having scored on his second appearance of the season last weekend in the win over Bournemouth, the midfielder now has two goals in his last two games, having failed to find the net in his first 26 for the club in all competitions.

His effort also broke an unwanted run for the Seagulls, who had lost each of their last 11 encounters with .

“It has been a really tough time for me," Jahanbakhsh added. "I have been training well and working hard to get my chance. Luckily, it has gone the way I wanted.

“I'm very glad to help the team win points. I couldn't start the year any better.

“Chelsea are a great side. We knew it was going to be a tough game. First half, we controlled most of the game. We were dominant most of the time and we had chances to win.

“We did a great job. It's a great performance.

“2019 didn't go as well as I wanted. I tried to end the year as well as I could and I've started 2020 in the best way possible.”