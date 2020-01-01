'The best time to criticize is May’ – Trabzonspor’s Afobe on Super Lig goal drought

The Stoke City loanee has scored only three league goals this campaign with his last effort dating back to October 25

Trabzonspor striker Benik Afobe has called for patience from his critics as he aims to end his five-game goal drought in the Turkish Super Lig.

The 27-year-old found it difficult to cement a place at which forced his second loan move away from bet365 Stadium after he spent last season at .

Afobe has returned three goals in 10 Turkish top-flight games this season for the Black Sea Storm who are placed 13th in the league table with 13 points from 11 matches.

In his assessment of the club's struggle, the former youngster claims Trabzonspor players are still working to adapt and he remains confident of their success this campaign.

"I could only contribute three goals right now. We will work more because we are trying to get used to one another. I am trying to get to know them, they are trying to get to know me,” Afobe said.

"I had trouble evaluating the positions we found, but at the end of the season, when we complete that adaptation process and continue, I think we will finish in a very good place.

“I think the best time to criticise is May. I think it is right to evaluate all of what I have done throughout the season at the end of the league in May. Everyone will see that we will be in a good place when the league ends.”

After Monday’s 1-1 draw against Sivasspor, Afobe will aim to fire Trabzonspor back to winning ways when they visit Kayserispor for their league fixture on Saturday.

On his reaction to the alleged racism incident which involved Cameroonian coach Pierre Webo during PSG and game on Tuesday, the DR Congo forward said: "It is really bad that it is still going on. I am also disappointed. Because the incident is the fourth referee's ignorance, racism or misunderstanding, I do not know exactly. But everyone in football should know that everyone is against it.

"I think footballers should be professional. However, I think this reaction should be given in such racism and similar situations. players stand next to the rival players in this match they play with their rivals Basaksehir, they leave the field with them, they do not act with the idea of ​​just winning this game. I think it is important and valuable.

“This is the reaction you need to do in such situations. In unpleasant situations, the players react and leave the field, act together, I think the message they give is correct. Life is more important than football. This is not only for football, but also for life. I think that this reaction should also be given to events in life.”