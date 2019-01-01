The 25 million coin FUT squad of F2Tekkz, the best FIFA player in the world

Goal caught up with F2's pro FIFA 19 player to get a breakdown of his incredible Ultimate Team squad packed with Team of the Years and Icons.

Donovan 'F2Tekkz' Hunt is on fire this season and ranked the No.1 FIFA player in the World according to the Global Series Rankings. The 17-year-old is coming off the back of yet another tournament win having been crowned the FIFA eClub World Cup champion last weekend alongside PlayStation's highest ranked player Nicolas 'Nicolas99fc' Villalba.

With all those tournament winnings, Tekkz has been able to pump plenty of money into FIFA 19 which has resulted in an incredible Ultimate Team squad worth around 25 million coins.

Goal caught up with the F2 player to break down his ridiculous squad which sees a 4-2-3-1 with Team of the Year (TOTY) David de Gea, TOTY Sergio Ramos, Prime Icon Rio Ferdinand, TOTY Raphael Varane, TOTY Marcelo, Prime Icon Ruud Gullit, Prime Icon Patrick Vieira, TOTY Kylian Mbappe, Team of the Week Luis Suarez, TOTY Neymar and TOTY Cristiano Ronaldo.

So out of that crazy team, which player was the most expensive and has he been worth the coins?

My most expensive player I think is Neymar and at the start, he wasn't worth it but I've started to like him a little bit more. When he's on the ball, you can't tackle him - it usually takes two challenges for him to lose it. So I just always have the ball.

And how about the MVP of your squad, who has been your standout player this year?

My best player is probably Gullit, he tackles everything and he can also shoot, he does everything. He's the best all-round player.

On the flip side, is there any player you've used this year who wasn't as good as you hoped?

Everyone likes him except for me, Prime Icon Eusebio. I don't like him at all which nobody can understand. I don't know, he's just pretty bad. He's too clunky on the ball, I try moving him but it feels like he's always stuck in the mud.

And for more casual players are there any cheap players you've used or heard are good that you would recommend?

Any Liverpool player, they're all really good you can't go wrong with any of them.

We're sure that has nothing to do with you being a Liverpool fan. Speaking of which, is there Liverpool player you think deserves an upgrade in FIFA 19?

Virgil van Dijk, definitely Van Dijk. In my opinion, he's the best defender in the world and his rating should reflect that.

And finally within the 4-2-3-1 that you play, what tactics do you use and how does it fit into your playstyle?

I use 4-2-3-1 because it's got two defensive midfielders so it's like having six people in defence and of course four in attack. My tactics, I can't really say to be honest because I don't want anybody else to know.