'That's why I'm not a manager!' - Gary Neville reacts to Phil Neville's Inter Miami move

The younger Neville brother explained why he believes that David Beckham's side made the right appointment

Gary Neville has revealed why he thinks his brother Phil will succeed as a manger as he discussed his appointment as the new head coach at Miami.

Phil Neville has been confirmed as the new manager of David Beckham's MLS club, with Inter Miami having parted ways with Diego Alonso after just one season in charge.

The former head coach of the women's national team, Neville's role with Miami is his first time in charge of a men's football team.

He's previously worked as an assistant under David Moyes at , as well as at under both Nuno Espirito Santo and his brother.

And, while those two spells did not go entirely to plan, Gary Neville backed his brother to succeed as a manager, outlining how the two are different when it comes to how they approach the game.

"I know how much Phil thinks about football every single day," Gary Neville said on Sky Sports. "That's why I'm not a manager! It's why he (Jamie Carragher) is not a manager. They're on the training pitch, writing the sessions down every day for the last six or seven years non-stop. They adore it and love it, the passion about it.

"That's why Scott Parker, Michael Carrick, John Terry, Wayne Rooney, Steven Gerrard, Frank Lampard, Jody Morris, Ryan Giggs, all the lads we played with, they're all in good jobs because they think about it every day and live with it.

"I don't wake up in the morning thinking about 4-4-2 or 4-3-3. I could not think of anything worse, but those lads and Phil have done it and are exactly the same.

"He's had three or four jobs now. He's gone into women's football which was a very big step, and at times he was criticised for it, saying he shouldn't have done it. It was a brave step, and he's done it. He went and did it.

"He worked under David Moyes at Manchester United and it wasn't the best experience but that makes him stronger, not worse.

"At Valencia, he was taken over there by Nuno and it went pear-shaped when I went over and it had nothing to do with Phil.

"He's had the England job the last four years and I want him to do really well because I know how hard he works at it. He thinks every single minute about his coaching, what his team will do, asking coaches all the time. I love the game, but I'm not interested in it to that level."

Gary Neville also hit out at the critics that have accused Beckham of hiring his brother solely due to their relationship, which dates back to their time coming through the ranks at Manchester United.

"All I'll say is that I know my brother and I know David Beckham as well, to be fair, and he wouldn't give his mate a job if he didn't know he could do it," he said.

"The time, money, everything he's put into that club for the past few years, he wants to make sure it's a success. He needs to make sure it's a success."