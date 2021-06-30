'That hurts' - Neuer says Germany 'owe' Low more after England defeat ends Euro 2020 swansong

The outgoing 61-year-old saw his tenure conclude with something of a frustrated whimper, with his captain adding that his manager deserved more

Manuel Neuer says that Germany 'owe' more to outgoing coach Joachim Low than their last-16 exit to England at Euro 2020, as the latter's decade-and-a-half reign came to a spluttering end at Wembley Stadium.

The World Cup-winning coach's lengthy tenure in charge of the national team concluded with something of a frustrated whimper as goals from Raheem Sterling and Harry Kane ensured the hosts progressed to the quarter-finals in north west London.

It means there will be no final brush with triumph for Low, who has been at the helm since succeeding Jurgen Klinsmann in 2006, and speaking after the full-time whistle, his captain admitted that his legacy deserves more than what has been delivered this summer.

What has been said?

"After the final whistle, I looked towards the coaching bench and of course it's a sad feeling when I saw Jogi,” Neuer told ARD.

“He's a great guy and a great person and has achieved so much with us as a trainer. It's damn sad that the era is ending like this.

“Former players owe him a lot and he shaped that era. That hurts."

Low's legacy unburnished with final note

For the outgoing 61-year-old, who will be replaced by former assistant and ex-Bayern Munich boss Hansi Flick, the lack of a fairytale finish in no way diminishes his crowning achievement, when he led Germany to World Cup glory at Brazil 2014.

But having fallen short in the semi-finals of the France 2016 European Championship, two consecutive tournament exits, in Russia and now here, look to have muddied his managerial acumen as he brings the curtain down on his lengthy stint in charge.

While progression to the last-16 from a competetive Group F - including incumbent World Cup and Euro 2016 holders France and Portugal respectively - marks undoubted progress over the shortcomings of three years ago, defeat at the first knockout hurdle is still something of a bum note for a national side that prides itself on performance.

The bigger picture

With defeat, Low will now consider his options while his successor will move to oversee September's upcoming batch of qualification games for Qatar 2022 next November and December.

Several players, including Thomas Muller - who missed a crucial chance to level the game on Tuesday evening - are likely to be phased out as the team undergoes a transitional period.

England meanwhile - having finally beat Germany in knockout football for the first time since 1966 - face Ukraine, who prevailed in extra-time against Sweden in Glasgow.

