Ter Stegen on good terms with Neuer as he looks to press Germany case

The Barca man had expressed his frustrations over playing second fiddle, leading to a very public debate

goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen insists he has a "good and professional relationship" with Manuel Neuer.

A public spat that drew in the likes of chairman Uli Hoeness and DFB director Oliver Bierhoff erupted last month, concerning the relative claims of Ter Stegen and Manuel Neuer to being Germany's number one.

Bayern's Neuer, captain for club and country, has long been first choice, although Ter Stegen' performances for over the past couple of seasons have been superb.

The younger man expressed frustration over his status within Low's squad, eliciting a response from Neuer before both men – largely unsuccessfully – sought to draw a line under the episode.

Ter Stegen will get a chance to press his claims with a start against in Dortmund on Tuesday and maintained there is no problem between his rival for the shirt.

"It's an opportunity for everyone and that's true for me as well," Ter Stegen told a pre-match news conference.

"This is a competitive sport. Everyone wants to play and that's the case for every position, not just the goalkeeper.

"There are no discussions, no disputes or any moments where we tell each other, 'Now we absolutely need to talk!'.

"We talk every day and have a good and professional relationship."

"He has an advantage, I have to perform the best way possible, prove myself and make that decision as hard as possible."

Ter Stegen added: "The head coach has made his decision so it’s up to me to perform well for both club and country.

"I will give everything to become the number one. That is my personal goal. But that is not related to other people.

"The big goal overall is a successful tournament [ ] for the team."

Article continues below

Ter Stegen's Barca colleague Lionel Messi will not be involved for Argentina – not that he minds particularly.

"It would have been great to face him, but perhaps it's not bad that I don't have to face him," added Ter Stegen.

's Signal Iduna Park will be the stage for Germany's Wednesday friendly with Argentina, before the squad take a trip to Tallinn to face Estonia for a European Championship qualifier on Sunday.