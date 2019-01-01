Ter Stegen admits to ‘ups and downs’ at Barcelona as sights are locked on Champions League crown

The Catalan giants secured another La Liga title in 2019, but European glory has remained elusive for a team looking to right those wrongs in 2020

Marc-Andre ter Stegen admits have endured “ups and downs” in 2019, with the Catalan giants hoping 2020 will deliver a long-awaited triumph.

The Liga title holders came within 90 minutes of a shot at European glory last season, only to endure the most dramatic of semi-final collapses against Liverpool.

That is not the first time in recent years that they have allowed a positive continental position to unravel and find themselves unceremoniously dumped out.

Ter Stegen is eager to right those wrongs in the current campaign, with everyone at Camp Nou pulling in the same direction as more collective success is sought.

The German goalkeeper told FIFA’s official website when asked for his take on the calendar year: “It was a year of many ups and downs, as often happens.

“Obviously, both [Barcelona] and I always strive to be as successful as possible. We won a lot of games but unfortunately couldn't make it to the Champions League final.

“Nevertheless, I think we had a good year overall as a team.”

He added on the lessons Barca have taken from the last 12 months: “We’re always trying to improve. Last season we won the league and had a lot of ambitious goals.

“Unfortunately, we failed to realise them in the Champions League and . But that’s football.

“You never know what's going to happen, although I think we took lot of experience from it and can learn from the bad things that happened.”

Conquering Europe is now considered to be a top priority for the Blaugrana, with a star-studded squad preparing to reach the five-year mark since they last secured the Champions League crown.

Pressed on whether recapturing that trophy is a main goal for 2020, Ter Stegen said: “Yes, always, every year. That’s an easy question to answer.

“At this club we always want to win every available title. Every one of them is important, and the Champions League, obviously, even more so.

“We've started well and want to go a very long way [in the competition].”

Barcelona, who have taken eight points from four games in Group F this season, are set to be back in continental action on Wednesday when they play host to .