Tearful Neymar wishes for 'new metatarsal' as he parties with his crutches to celebrate 27th birthday

The Brazil international danced with team-mates Kylian Mbappe and Dani Alves on stage as he went for an all-red theme for his special day

Neymar celebrated his 27th birthday in some style, throwing a lavish party and dancing with his crutches as he continues to nurse an injured metatarsal that is keeping him out of action for PSG.

Indeed, the Brazilian will miss his side's crucial Champions League last 16 tie with Manchester United having suffered the injury to his right foot in a Coupe de France clash with Strasbourg in January.

The Ligue 1 club have predicted that Neymar will be out of action for around 10 weeks, meaning he'll miss both legs of the meeting with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side, with the first of which taking place on February 12.

It hasn't stopped the Brazil international getting in the party spirit, however, with Neymar throwing a celebratory event to mark his 27th birthday in Paris on Monday.

Dressed all in red, Neymar posed for photos with his crutches in hand before taking to the stage for a singalong and dance with team-mates Kylian Mbappe and Dani Alves.

Neymar hasn't forgotten what he's paid to do, however, tearfully ruing the injury that's currently keeping him sidelined.

"What I wanted the most as a birthday present today is a new metatarsal so I could be on the field fighting and doing what I love the most, which is playing soccer," he said in a speech to the guests attending his party.

"It's been very hard to be on crutches all this time. Every athlete knows how hard that is. They [his team-mates] are giving me all the strength possible to help me return as soon as possible."

Many of Neymar's PSG team-mates were in attendance at the event, with the likes of Thiago Silva, Edinson Cavani, Marquinhos and new signing Leandro Paredes all joining the former Barcelona star to celebrate.

Some of the forward's Brazil international team-mates were also present, with Chelsea defender David Luiz and Juventus winger Douglas Costa both attending.

PSG have not exactly found life easy in their two games since Neymar's injury, with the 27-year-old having scored 20 goals in 21 appearances across all competitions this season.

The Ligue 1 leaders beat Rennes 4-1 on January 27 before coming unstuck against Lyon one week later.

The result, a 2-1 defeat courtesy of goals from Moussa Dembele and Nabil Fekir, is unlikely to stop them winning the title but will be a concern to manager Thomas Tuchel ahead of the upcoming meeting with United.

PSG are currently 10 points clear of second-placed Lille in the French top flight but have two games in hand over Christophe Galtier's side.