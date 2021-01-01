Team GB's Olympic squad: Greenwood and England miss out while Bardsley makes cut for Tokyo Games
Team GB have announced their 18-player roster for the Tokyo Olympics, with Alex Greenwood and Bethany England among the notable absentees.
Players from across England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland were all eligible for the roster, which made for some difficult decisions for interim manager Hege Riise.
Riise ultimately selected 15 of her 18 players from England, with two from Scotland and one from Wales.
Full roster
Goalkeepers: Ellie Roebuck (Manchester City and England), Karen Bardsley (Manchester City and England)
Defenders: Lucy Bronze (Manchester City and England), Steph Houghton (Manchester City and England), Millie Bright (Chelsea and England), Leah Williamson (Arsenal and England), Demi Stokes (Manchester City and England), Rachel Daly (Houston Dash and England).
Midfielders: Keira Walsh (Manchester City and England), Caroline Weir (Manchester City and Scotland), Jill Scott (Manchester City and England), Sophie Ingle (Chelsea and Wales), Kim Little (Arsenal and Scotland).
Forwards: Fran Kirby (Chelsea and England), Lauren Hemp (Manchester City and England), Nikita Parris (Lyon and England), Ellen White (Manchester City and England), Georgia Stanway (Manchester City and England).
Reserve players: Sandy MacIver (Everton and England), Lotte Wubben-Moy (Arsenal and England), Niamh Charles (Chelsea and England), Ella Toone (Manchester United and England).