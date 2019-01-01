Tau shines while Diatta and Diagne score as Club Brugge top the table

The African stars delivered fine performances to help the Blue and Black clinch their third win on the bounce

Percy Tau impressed while Krepin Diatta and Mbaye Diagne were on target as handed a heavy 5-0 defeat to Mechelen in a Belgian First Division A game on Saturday.

international Tau was afforded a starting role at AFAS Stadion following his outstanding performance in their Cup victory against Francs Borains, where he scored and provided two assists.

midfielder Diatta opened the glut of goals in the 19th minute before their hosts were reduced to 10 men after Rob Schoofs was shown a red card.

In the 63rd minute, Diagne doubled the lead after replacing international David Okereke and seven minutes later the Senegal international wrapped up his brace off Ruud Vormer‘s assist.

Siebe Schrijvers and Hans Vanaken completed the rout to ensure the Blue and Black claimed their third consecutive victory.

Tau made way for Siebe Schrijvers in the 65th minute while Diatta was replaced by Lois Openda in the 72nd minute of the encounter.

The victory saw Club Brugge climb top of the league after gathering 20 points from eight games.

The African stars will hope to maintain their impressive form when they take on in Tuesday’s game.