Tau: Bafana Bafana and Al Ahly star sustains injury after scoring in Caf Champions League

Bafana Bafana forward Percy Tau grabbed his first goal in the Caf Champions League and later suffered an injury as Al Ahly defeated Al-Merrikh 3-1 in their Group A fixture on Saturday.

The 27-year-old scored the opener for the Egyptian giants in the 19th minute and they led 1-0 at the half-time break in the fifth fixture at Al-Salam Stadium in Cairo, Egypt.

In the second half, Ramadan Agab pulled a goal back for the Sudanese outfit but Mohamed Sherif restored Al Ahly’s lead in the 72nd minute before Ahmed Abdel Kader scored the third in the 73rd minute.

It was Al Ahly who started the game on a high note and they took the lead when Tau’s right-footed effort from outside the box sneaked between the hands of goalkeeper Monged Abuzaid and into the net.

Al-Merrikh were forced to wait until the second half to level matters when Agab side-stepped past the Al Ahly defenders before planting the ball past goalkeeper Mohammed El Shenawy.

Their celebrations were, however, shortlived as the defending champions doubled their lead through Sherif, who hit it from a rebound, and a minute later, they sealed their third win of the group stage campaign when Kader scored with a clever chip past Abuzaid.

Al Ahly, however, suffered a blow as Tau picked up an injury and was replaced by Taher Mohamed. Al Ahly have confirmed the former Brighton & Hove Albion player suffered a bruise in his knee and he will undergo more examinations.

“Ahmed Abu Abla, the team’s doctor, provided details on the injuries of Tau and Mohamed Hany that forced them to withdraw from the game against Al Merrikh on Friday,” read part of the statement in the club’s official website.

“Abu Abla stated Tau suffered a bruise in his knee and he will undergo more examinations when the team returns to training. Abu Abla added that Hany felt pain in his adductor muscle and the coaching staff preferred to replace him.”

The injury could be a blow for Bafana coach Hugo Broos, who had named the player in his 23-man squad for the friendly against France and Guinea.

South Africa will face Guinea in Belgium on March 25 before they come up against world champions France in Lille on March 29.