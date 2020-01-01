Tajouri-Shradi: Libya winger nets New York City winner to compound Inter Miami woes

The Libya international gave the Boys in Blue hopes of securing a place in the knockout stage of the competition with his brilliant strike

Ismael Tajouri-Shradi was on the scoresheet as New York City defeated Miami 1-0 in Monday’s is Back Tournament outing at ESPN’s Wide World of Sports Complex.

The Libya international scored the only goal of the game to help the Boys in Blue secure their first win in Group A, which gave them hopes of reaching the knockout stage of the competition.

After losing their opening two games, to and , the Yankee Stadium outfit bounced back to winning ways.

Following their defeat last time out to Orlando, manager Ronny Deila made few changes to the lineup, with Tajouri-Shradi handed a starting role.

The 26-year-old formed a three-man midfield along with Jesus Medina and Alexandru Mitrita while Valentin Castellanos spearheaded the attack.

The first half was cagey and saw little goal-mouth action as both sides failed to convert the few chances that came their way.

After the restart, however, New York City continued their push to open the scoring and it duly came in the 64th minute of the encounter.

Alexandru Mitrita sent in a long-range ball which Tajouri-Shradi controlled with his left foot before firing past onrushing goalkeeper Luis Robles.

The goal proved decisive as it handed the Boys in Blue all three points which propelled them to the third spot on the Group A table behind Philadelphia Union and Orlando City.

Deila’s men will wait for the result in other groups to learn if they qualify for the knockout stage of the competition as one of the four best third-placed teams.

Tajouri-Shradi, who featured for 79 minutes in the encounter, has now scored three of New York City’s last four MLS goals.

The forward's latest strike has compounded the woes of Inter Miami, who are the first team in MLS history to lose their inaugural five matches and the fifth club to open a season with five straight losses.

0 - @InterMiamiCF is the first team in @MLS history to lose their inaugural 5 matches (including original teams) and just the fifth to open a season with 5 straight losses. Infamous.

The 26-year-old has four caps for Libya since making his debut against in 2019 qualifiers in September 2018.