Syafiq targets continued strong momentum

Two goals for Malaysia before this, Syafiq Ahmad returns to club football to delight JDT fans with the same devastating goal-scoring form.

On an individual level, it has been a great past few weeks for young Syafiq Ahmad. Collecting two goals in two matches for Malaysia in their World Cup qualifying campaign, Syafiq reproduced the same form to steer Johor Darul Ta'zim into the quarterfinals of the 2019 .

Against FC on Friday, Syafiq showed that he's determined to not to jump off the good momentum train that he's currently on. Two goals one in each half, a rasping shot to the roof of the net for his first and an accurate header for his second, Syafiq lay claim to a very good night's work in the 3-2 win.

"First of all I'm thankful to score again. Wherever the coach plays me, that is my responsibility. So it's on me to do my best no matter which position I'm being used at. What is important is for me to continue my momentum regardless of the position that is given to me.

"For me (haze) there's no big issue. When we played against , it was always hazy. Maybe that helped me to adapt to today's (Friday) game. I've played in such situation before and it doesn't impact me that much," said Syafiq in the post-match press conference.

The playing conditions at Petaling Jaya Municipal Council Stadium was not ideal due to the haze with Petaling Jaya recording a reading of over 100 in the Air Pollution Index (API) released by the Malaysia's Department of Environment (DOE) but the match went on with many in the stands including the working staff of the stadium wearing face masks.

Malaysian Football League (MFL) has since revealed that there will be no decision to postponed matches and it is up to the match commissioner in discussion with respective teams at the venue to decide collectively if a match is to be proceeded or not.

