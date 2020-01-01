Swansea's Ayew praises loanees Brewster and Gallagher

The Ghanaian forward had pleasant remarks about the two players who were instrumental in staging a comeback for the Swans at the weekend

Andre Ayew has commended Rhian Brewster and Conor Gallagher for their roles in 's Championship comeback 2-1 win at home to Athletic on Sunday.

The Latics took the lead in the 16th minute, but it didn't take long for the Swans to respond through Brewster, a recent loan signing from , with Gallagher - another loan acquisition from , providing the assist.

Ayew would go on and get the winner for his 10th Championship goal this season and 12th in all competitions.

“Both of them did well. Conor set up Rhian for his goal so that is great for both of them,” Ayew said on the club website.

“I am happy for them and it is good for them to start on a good note, it always builds your confidence quicker and helps you settle in better.

“For Rhian to have one goal in two games, that’s sweet.

“They both need to keep going and build on this performance. I know the fans have high expectations from the two of them because they have joined from Liverpool and Chelsea but we shouldn’t forget they are very young.

Ayew has tipped both players for greatness in South , but insists they should not be put under unnecessary pressure.

“They are going to do great things here - sometimes things won’t go to plan but it is a learning process," he continued.

“They have a lot of quality and I think it will get even better as we further understand their movements and play in the next few games.

“We will use that to our advantage and they will help us a lot. But let’s just be patient and not put too much pressure on them and let them play their football.”

The 2-1 victory moved Swansea back into the promotion playoff places.