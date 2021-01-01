Super League fury, Woodward's exit & fan protests: The inside story of Man Utd's week from hell

There has been turmoil at Old Trafford since Sunday with the club's executive vice-chairman stepping down and supporters storming the training ground

This was supposed to be a quiet week for Manchester United; the first one this season without a midweek fixture. Instead, it has been one of the most controversial seven days in the history of European football - with United right at the heart of it.

Executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward, who has long been a lightning rod for United fans' disgust, is stepping down. A group of fans stormed the AON Training Complex in Carrington and spoke with manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer as well as some of his players.

And all of that stemmed from the club's intention to break away and form the much-derided Super League project, which was announced Sunday night - what feels like a lifetime ago.

There is still a game away at Leeds to come.

The last time Solskjaer had spoken to the press was ahead of the Burnley game last Sunday. Just as news of the Super League project was beginning to surface, he was thrown under the bus when asked for his thoughts.

"I’ve seen this morning, like you, the news and the speculation so I can’t really say too much," Solskjaer told Sky Sports.

He wasn’t covering anything up. Solskjaer, along with the players, was genuinely in the dark. Woodward had informed the manager of the proposals just before kick-off in the Burnley game. And at 11.10pm (BST), after the world waited all day long for the confirmation, the bomb dropped.

The plans, cooked up by those in control of the biggest clubs, couldn't have gone down any worse. There was little regard for match-going supporters and those behind the plan severely underestimated the level of backlash that would come from their announcement.

Joel Glazer, one of Manchester United’s silent owners, submitted a statement endorsing the idea of a Super League, boasting that it would open "a new chapter for European football".

It read: "By bringing together the world’s greatest clubs and players to play each other throughout the season, the Super League will open a new chapter for European football, ensuring world-class competition and facilities, and increased financial support for the wider football pyramid."

It triggered a seismic reaction, perhaps on a scale never seen before in the sport. There were threats to the 'Dirty Dozen' that they could be thrown out of their domestic leagues and that their players would no longer be eligible to represent their national teams in tournaments.

United's players, like those at clubs elsewhere, were confused and concerned. Agents were trying to seek information for clients who had been left in the dark. The threat to their international chances was seen as one of the biggest worries.

A Zoom meeting was arranged between Woodward and a few of the United players for Monday. Solskjaer had given them two days off after the win against Burnley and a number had headed to London for some respite with their families.

Club captain Harry Maguire was present on the call as Woodward tried to explain the positives of the proposal to the players. The meeting is reported to have been calm but the England centre-back, and others, voiced concerns.

United were always expecting a backlash; their feeling was that it is a consequence of change. But the scale of the resistance was not anticipated.

Manchester United Supporters’ Trust (MUST) called it a "betrayal of everything the club has stood for". Prime Minister Boris Johnson declared he would drop a "legislative bomb" to stop the plans.

Even Sir Alex Ferguson spoke out, telling Reuters: "Talk of a Super League is a move away from 70 years of European club football.

"Fans all over love the competition as it is. In my time at United, we played in four Champions League finals and they were always the most special of nights."

Those at the top may not have expected the fury but no plans were made to explain their standing. Those further down the chain of command - like Solskjaer on Sunday - were left to talk about a decision that had nothing to do with them.

Joel Glazer was a driving force for the new league but remained silent after the statement to which he put his name on Sunday night. The sentiment was that he had already had his say in that press release. But that stance - like those of their fellow Premier League clubs - changed dramatically just a couple of days later.

United announced they had withdrawn from the Super League on Tuesday and the co-chairman was called upon to write a letter to fans. That added insult to injury as Glazer spoke about rebuilding trust with supporters. The truth is that the trust was never there to begin with.

Throughout his eight years as executive vice-chairman Woodward has taken a lot of criticism but as the hours went by and the protests got louder there was a realisation there was no coming back from this.

His resignation was also announced on Tuesday night. At the same time, Manchester City and Chelsea pledged their withdrawal from the ESL and the structure crumbled as quickly as it began.

United, however, insist that Woodward's decision was not related to the aborted Super League project.

Woodward always intended to step down at the end of this year but the club's fear of his impending departure being leaked to the press led to it being announced early. It is now expected that he will not remain in his position until the end of the year, with a summer departure more likely.

Eight years in one of the most high-profile jobs in football had taken its toll on the former investment banker. This proved one step too far.

So far, Woodward is the biggest casualty of the failed power grab but there could be more to come as angry fans protest across the country and make their displeasure known.

Those 20 supporters who entered the club’s training ground on Thursday had ‘Glazers out’ banners in tow. It was a peaceful protest; the police who were there did not need to get involved.

The fans got their point across, spoke to Solskjaer and a few others including Nemanja Matic, raised their concerns and gained maximum publicity. As protests go it seemed pretty effective.

That small gathering at Carrington is just the start, though, and Solskjaer, who became patron of a fan group opposing the Glazer takeover in 2005, is empathetic. United fans have more protests planned outside Old Trafford ahead of the Premier League game against Liverpool on May 2.

For now, the manager is hoping the focus turns back to the football, although some at the club are anticipating protests ahead of the game against Leeds at Elland Road on Sunday.

“Let’s talk about the game because Leeds away is an exciting game for us,” Solskjaer urged on Friday morning.

But it’ll take more than one victory to make people forget about the events of the last week. The Super League may be dead in the water but the fallout is only just beginning.