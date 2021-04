Super League chairman admits competition cannot go ahead after withdrawal of six English clubs

Andrea Agnelli, who is also the current president of Juventus, no longer believes it is possible for the competition to come to fruition

Super League chairman Andrea Agnelli has admitted that the competition cannot go ahead after the withdrawal of all six English clubs involved in the breakaway.

Asked whether the formation of the competition could still happen after the exits, Agnelli said on Wednesday: "To be frank and honest no, evidently that is not the case."

More to follow.