Super Eagles' Nwakali hopes to help Huesca gain promotion to La Liga

The Nigeria international is delighted to return to action and has set a target of helping his side secure a place in the Spanish top-flight

Kelechi Nwakali has stated he is committed to helping Segunda Division side secure promotion to at the end of this season.

The midfielder joined the Oscenses last summer from Premier League side , where he failed to play a single game for the Emirates Stadium outfit.

The midfielder featured for MVV Maastricht, VVV-Venlo, MVV Maastricht and B on loan during his three-year stay with the Gunners.

More teams

The international could only make his debut for the Spanish division side on June 18 against Mirandes owing to visa issues and the outbreak of coronavirus across the world.

Huesca are already in the playoff spot after securing 54 points from 34 games, following 16 wins, six draws and 12 losses.

The 22-year-old, who has made two appearances for the Oscenses, has promised to give his best to ensure his side secures promotion to the Spanish top-flight.

“I’m excited to be playing competitive football again. I have waited so long for this moment and I’m fully committed to helping the club achieve promotion,” Nwakali told AOI.

“The aim is to pick one of the automatic promotion tickets; we have a big game tomorrow against league leaders Cadiz.

“It won’t be an easy match but the entire squad is very committed to ensuring we get back to winning ways.”

Nwakali will be expected to play a part when Huesca take on Segunda Division leaders Cadiz on Wednesday.

Article continues below

The midfielder burst into the limelight in the 2015 U17 World Cup where helped Nigeria win the title, scooping the Golden Ball award of the tournament in the process.

Besides representing Nigeria at the U17 level, he has also played for the U20 side and currently has one cap for the Super Eagles.

Nwakali will hope to play more prominently for his club in order to boost his chances with the three-time African champions.