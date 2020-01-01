Super Eagles coach Rohr needs support to succeed - Utaka

The 38-year-old feels the German tactician can surpass the performances of previous Super Eagles managers

Former international John Utaka believes Gernot Rohr needs support to succeed as coach of the Super Eagles.

The German tactician was appointed as manager of the West Africans in 2016 and has made a meaningful contribution to the side since his arrival.

Rohr is set to sign a new contract with the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) as his current deal with the governing body is set to expire next month.

More teams

The 66-year-old guided the Super Eagles to the 2018 World Cup in where they were eliminated at the group stage and led the side to finish third at the 2019 in .

Utaka believes the German tactician can perform better than his predecessors if backed.

"The boys know him more than the previous person, so give him that chance and support just like the little they did with Bonfere Jo at the Olympics,” Utaka told Brila FM.

Article continues below

“He might do better than what he has done but I think, he will do a good job.”

Utaka made 49 appearances for the Super Eagles, scoring six goals and featured for the side at the 2002 World Cup.

The former attacker also played a significant role as Nigeria finished third at the 2006 Africa Cup of Nations.