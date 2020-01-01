Super Eagles boss Rohr issues Uzoho injury update

The 21-year-old is working to regain his fitness after suffering a knee injury which has kept him out of action for four months

national team coach Gernot Rohr has revealed Super Eagles first-choice goalkeeper Francis Uzoho is on the path of recovery.

The Omonia goalie suffered a knee injury back in October during the Super Eagles’ international friendly against five-time world champions .

The on-loan Deportivo La Coruna goalkeeper had since been sidelined from action after undergoing successful surgery.

Rohr has provided an update on the former Elche man ahead of their qualifiers against Sierra Leone in March.

“For the recovery of Uzoho, we have good news. He is working in the fitness room and given more strength on his knee and leg,” Rohr told AOI.

“He cannot for the moment undergo training with everybody but he is on the right path.”

Uzoho has 14 caps for the three-time African champions since making his debut against in November 2017.