Suker expects Modric to play at Euro 2021 & praises UEFA for moving competition

The Real Madrid midfielder will be 35 by the time the tournament comes around but the nation's all-time top scorer is sure he'll be ready to feature

Davor Suker has expressed his confidence that midfielder Luka Modric will still lead out at the European Championship next summer, despite the fact he'll be close to his 36th birthday.

The former star skippered his country to the World Cup final back in 2018, with his performances seeing him claim the Ballon d'Or that year - the first player other than Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi to win the award since 2007.

The 34-year-old has seen his game time limited at Madrid in the 2019-20 season, making 14 starts in as Zinedine Zidane seeks to rotate him with the likes of Toni Kroos and Federico Valverde.

UEFA announced in March that would be pushed back a year due to the coronavirus outbreak, leaving question marks over the involvement of many players in their late thirties.

But legendary former striker Suker, who is now the president of the Croatian Football Federation, is sure that Modric will still be in a position to feature for his country at the rescheduled Euros.

He told Goal: "I'm sure that he will be at his best level. He is our captain, and he still plays very good football. He showed that in our recent games, and with Real Madrid.

"I'm sure that he will be our leader next year, in the same way that he did in ."

Croatia finished top of the qualification group for the Euro finals, ahead of the likes of and Slovakia, and Suker is sure they are capable of having similar success in 2021 as they did in Russia in 2018.

"This is what allowed [Croatia head coach Zlatko] Dalic, Modric, [Ivan] Rakitic and others to have the respect of the whole world. Croatia plays with this mentality."

Suker also praised UEFA's decision to move the competition and is pleased that Croatia, and other international teams, have extra time to prepare and potentially select players that are currently injured.

The former Real Madrid forward added: "It was a good decision. It’s important for us to play this competition in the best conditions. It allows us to have one more year to be prepared, and recover injured players. And it's the case for all the participants."

Commenting on the coronavirus situation that has halted football across the globe, Suker is hopeful that the top-flight in Croatia will be able to get underway soon and that they will not have to cancel the 2019-20 season, as has happened in Holland.

"Health issues come first, and then football. The decision was made to postpone the leagues but we have to think about how to resume. And that's why we've taken decisions, such as testing before games.

"Every week, we will carry out tests. Of course, all these issues are important for all clubs, leagues and national associations and TV rights are also a big issue.

"We will do everything possible to avoid Covid-19, in addition to the decisions we've already made, and with the help of the authorities. In Croatia, the government has made some great decisions and we will hopefully play very soon."