Suarez says Juventus move could still happen despite Dzeko links as he passes language exam

The Barcelona forward was in Italy on Thursday as he looks to secure an Italian passport despite a move to the Serie A champions now looking unlikely

Luis Suarez believes he could still move to despite the club pressing on with plans to sign forward Edin Dzeko.

The striker's future is up in the air amid a contract dispute with the Catalan giants.

Suarez - who is contracted to the club until 2021 - wants to be allowed to leave on a free transfer and still receive his annual salary for the 2020-21 campaign, which amounts to around €14 million (£13m/$17m).

It is a request that Barca have previously granted for legendary duo Andres Iniesta and Xavi, who were both allowed to leave before their contracts expired and were also paid compensation fees.

Indeed, the Uruguayan already has his eye on his next move, with the former striker having travelled to Turin on Thursday to complete a language exam.

Suarez passed that test, with Gazzetta dello Sport reporting that he finished within half an hour and obtained a B1 grade.

The 33-year-old was required to take the exam as Juve have reached their quota of foreign players for the 2020-21 campaign and thus he needs to be granted an Italian passport for them to be able to sign him.

Barca, for their part, had been keen to offload Suarez as he doesn't fit into Ronald Koeman's plans, although they are refusing to cave into the Uruguayan's contract demands despite them being willing to allow him to leave on a free.

In addition to that, the saga has been further complicated by the champions' decision to pursue a move for Roma star Dzeko.

As reported by Goal, Juve are closing in on the €16m (£15m/$19m) signing of the former forward and have offered him a two-year deal to quit Stadio Olimpico.

Suarez, though, believes the door is still open for him to make the move to Turin, telling Gazzetta dello Sport prior to his return to Barcelona on Thursday: "Yes, it's possible [that a move to Juve will happen]".

Juve are in the market for a new attacker to add to a squad that already possesses the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo and Paulo Dybala.

Gonzalo Higuain was, however, allowed to leave with him not featuring in Andrea Pirlo's plans for the 2020-21 campaign, and he has since signed for Inter Miami.

Should Suarez not join Juventus, Koeman has already stated that he would be welcomed back into the squad, with having been the latest team to have been linked with signing him.