Suarez in cheating scandal as Barcelona star is accused of knowing answers to Italian passport exam before it took place

The Bianconeri have cooled their interest in the Uruguayan striker, but efforts to bring him on board have prompted an investigation

Luis Suarez is facing accusations of agreeing topics in an Italian citizenship exam before taking the test, with authorities investigating events which occurred during ’ pursuit of the striker.

The Bianconeri were quick to move to the front of a transfer queue once Ronald Koeman made it clear that the experienced Uruguayan frontman no longer figured in his plans at Camp Nou.

A switch to appeared to suit all parties, with Suarez eager to remain at the very highest level as he prepares to open a new chapter in his career at the age of 33.

More teams

Juve explored the option of getting the South American an Italian passport, as he is married to a citizen of the country, meaning that he would not take up a non-EU spot in their squad.

Suarez travelled to Perugia to take the relevant tests, with the ‘B1’ assessment passed.

The Prosecutor’s Office of Perugia and the Guardia di Finanza are, however, now investigating alleged irregularities in that process.

Part of their remit is to look into crimes of “secrets and false ideology in public documents”.

Suarez is accused of agreeing topics ahead of his exam, allowing the result to be predetermined.

A statement from the relevant authorities read: “During the investigations, irregularities emerged in the exam taken by Luis Suarez to obtain the Italian citizenship.

“From the investigative activities it emerged that the topics covered by the exam had been agreed in advance and that the score had been assigned before the exam, and that the candidate had demonstrated only an elementary knowledge of the Italian language.

“Today the financial police are carrying out documentary acquisitions at the University of Perugia aimed at confirming the conduct described and notifying for crimes of disclosure of office secrets, ideological falsehood committed by public officials and more.”

Article continues below

As Suarez falls under the spotlight in , Juve have shelved their interest in securing his signature and moved on to other targets.

striker Edin Dzeko was sought out at one stage, before sights settled on the familiar face of Alvaro Morata.

The Spain international is undergoing medical checks in Turin ahead of a switch from , having previously spent two years with the Bianconeri between 2014 and 2016, with it possible that his place at Wanda Metropolitano could now be filled by Suarez.