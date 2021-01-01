Stuttgart striker Sasa Kalajdzic issues come-and-get-me plea to Liverpool

Stuttgart striker Sasa Kalajdzic has sounded a come-and-get-me plea to Liverpool, with the 6ft 7in frontman eager to follow in the footsteps of Peter Crouch by becoming another towering presence for the Reds.

The 23-year-old has seen a move to the Premier League mooted in the past, with West Ham said to be one of his suitors.

A spell in England would appeal to the Austria international and he is making no secret of the fact that Anfield would be his preferred landing spot if a window of opportunity were to swing open.

What has been said?

Kalajdzic has told Bild: “I feel completely at home at VfB, but it would be a really tough decision because I really like Liverpool.

“This club is simply special to me. When I was a kid, I saw the Champions League final in 2005 when Liverpool came back from 3-0 down against Milan to win. That gripped me.

“The last time I went to a Liverpool game with my brother, I really kitted myself out: I bought myself a scarf, jersey, cap and a mug.”

Could Liverpool be keen?

Kalajdzic has been catching the eye at Stuttgart this season, with 13 goals recorded across 26 appearances.

He has hit seven in his last seven appearances, with VfB taking up a solid mid-table standing in their first campaign back in the Bundesliga.

Will Liverpool sign a striker in the summer?

There has been plenty of speculation regarding possible movement on Merseyside in the next transfer window.

A testing 2020-21 campaign for the reigning Premier League champions has seen calls mount for fresh faces to be brought on board.

Jurgen Klopp may be tempted to target a striker, despite having Roberto Firmino as his first-choice option in a No.9 role and Diogo Jota stepping up as a useful alternative.

Kalajdzic could be a cut-price option for the Reds to consider, given the physical attributes he would bring to the fold, with the Reds unlikely to be in a position where they could move for a Kylian Mbappe-type frontman – despite talk of the Paris Saint-Germain superstar being on the radar at Anfield.

