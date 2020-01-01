Storm Ciara/Sabine: Bundesliga, Eredivisie & Belgian Pro League matches cancelled due to adverse weather conditions

Major football leagues across Europe are being forced to abandon their weekend schedules due to extreme weather

The , Eredivisie and Belgian Pro League have all cancelled fixtures on Sunday due to a weather system being dubbed "Storm Ciara" & "Storm Sabine".

The extreme winter storm, which has been named widely named 'Ciara', approached from the Atlantic Ocean before making its way across northern Europe on Sunday morning.

Authorities have warned that the strong winter storm will bring hurricane-strength winds of up to 120 kilometres (75 miles) per hour, with heavy rain and thunderstorms also expected to hit parts of the continent.

The conditions are likely to cause severe disruptions to the European football calendar, with a key fixture in the Bundesliga among the first to be called off after an evaluation from the German Weather Service.

's clash with Cologne has been abandoned due to the storm, which has been labelled 'Sabine' in .

Cologne have released an official statement confirming they will not be travelling to Borussia-Park to take on Monchengladbach, which reads: "The derby in Gladbach will not take place on Sunday.

"The meteorologists of the German Weather Service (DWD) do not expect any severe weather in Mönchengladbach before and during the game.

"Immediately after the final whistle, the storm "Sabine" should move through the region and peak in the night.

"As a safe departure of the fans cannot be guaranteed, Borussia Mönchengladbach has decided in close coordination with the city of Mönchengladbach, the fire brigade, the police and the German Football League (DFL) to cancel the game.



"The decision was made early Sunday morning after analysing the last weather forecast. An alternative date is not fixed yet. The tickets remain valid."

The only other Bundesliga match on Sunday, a top-of-the-table meeting between and second-placed Leipzig, thus far remains set to go ahead.

The Eredivisie and Belgian Pro League have also abandoned all fixtures scheduled on Sunday, with the Dutch football body KNVB issuing a statement explaining the final decision.

KNVB announced the decision via their official website, stating: "It is irresponsible to play football in those weather conditions.

"The Royal Meteorological Institute has announced Code Orange for the entire country on Sunday due to the approaching Storm Ciara.

"The storm is expected to increase in strength as the day progresses, rising to gusts of wind with a force of 120 kilometres per hour. It has been decided to remove the games from the programme."