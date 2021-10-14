Sterling admits he's 'open' to transfer away from Man City & reveals he'd 'love to play abroad'

Raheem Sterling has admitted he's "open" to a transfer away from Manchester City while also revealing that he'd "love to play abroad".

Sterling said while attending the Financial Times Business of Sport US summit in New York: "If there was the option to go somewhere else for more game time I would be open to it. As I said football is the most important thing to me.

"Challenges that I have set myself from a young age and dreams as well. As an English player all I know is the Premier League and I’ve always thought, you know, maybe one day I’d love to play abroad. See how I would come up against that challenge."

More to follow.