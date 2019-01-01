Live Scores
Porto

'Stay strong Iker!' - Football world rallies around Casillas after legendary goalkeeper's heart attack

Porto have said the 37-year-old former Spain international is "doing well" following emergency surgery on Wednesday morning

The football world has rallied around legendary goalkeeper Iker Casillas, who suffered a heart attack on Wednesday morning.

Porto confirmed that the 37-year-old had been hospitalised following emergency surgery after suffering the heart attack during Wednesday's training session. 

The Portuguese club later released a statement saying Casillas "is doing well, he's stable and his heart problem has been resolved."

Casillas is one of the most decorated players of his generation, having won Euro 2008 and Euro 2012 with Spain, as well as the 2010 World Cup. 

At club level, Casillas won five La Liga titles with Real Madrid in addition to three Champions League crowns. 

After a 16-year association with Madrid, Casillas left to join Porto in 2015, where he has now spent four seasons. 

News of Casillas' heart attack quickly spread, with many of the Spaniard's former team-mates and opponents expressing their well wishes. 

