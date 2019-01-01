Stats show Wolves hotshots Traore & Jimenez are Premier League's best striking partnership

The Mali and Mexico stars have forged a deep understanding that could be of immense benefit to Wolves this term

Stats have shown that Adama Traore and Raul Jimenez are the joint best striking partnership in the Premier League so far this season.

Both players combined effectively to get Wolverhampton Wanderers’ lone strike in Sunday’s 2-1 defeat to Jose Mourinho’s Hotspur.

67' | #WOL 1-1 #TOT



What a strike Adama! Jimenez picks out the forward on the edge of the box where he sets himself before unleashing a rocket beyond Gazzaniga across goal. level! #WOLTOT — Wolves (@Wolves) December 15, 2019

With that, no two players have combined for more English top-flight goals this term than the duo – who are level with Teemu Pukki and Todd Cantwell of .

This number suggests that despite playing together for less than a year, the experiment has been a stirring success as Traore and Jimenez combine speed, power, pace and technical finesse.

Nuno Espirito Santo’s success on the bench seems to have been built around his ability to pair the forwards.

For Traore especially, his first home goal in 29 appearances for the club across all competitions will serve as a morale booster to do more.

29 - Adama Traore has scored his first competitive goal at Molineux for Wolves, with this his 29th home appearance for the club in all competitions. Awaited. #WOLTOT pic.twitter.com/Fx9Dnr10Qr — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) December 15, 2019

Despite bowing to Spurs at the Molineux Stadium, Wolves are eighth in the English top-flight log with 24 points from 17 outings.

Buoyed by their attacking options, they would be hoping to bounce back against relegation-threatened Norwich at Carrow Road on Saturday, December 21, 2019.