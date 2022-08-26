STARZPLAY streams “SERIE A” exclusively for the next 3 seasons

STARZPLAY Sports package brings access to all 380 live matches during the 2022-23 Serie A season

"STARZPLAY" provides the opportunity to watch Serie A matches live and on-demand exclusively in the Middle East and North Africa region over the next three seasons, as well as other Italian FA competitions such as “Coppa Italia” and the “Super cup” as part of the new STARZPLAY Sports subscription.

The Italian football is considered one of the most followed by Arab fans, with Serie A clubs having millions of supporters and followers in the region, such as Juventus, Milan, Roma and Inter.

People residing in Middle East and North Africa will have the opportunity to enjoy the electric atmosphere of "Calcio", through a distinctive streaming experience.

STARZPLAY Sports package brings access to all 380 live matches during the 2022-23 Serie A season, with Arabic and English commentary exclusively. The Italian League will be streamed on the newly launched channels AD Sports Premium 1 and AD Sports Premium 2 exclusively for STARZPLAY in partnership with The Abu Dhabi Media Network. The new package also includes various sporting events such as the Dutch Eredivisie, ACC Asia Cup, PGA Tour, Queensbury Boxing and more.

The video streaming platform has guaranteed its subscribers exciting and unprecedented experience, through a variety of live events round the clock, bringing subscribers uninterrupted live coverage in all 19 countries that the platform operates in, including the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Egypt, Morocco, Algeria and Tunisia.

STARZPLAY Sports is now available to subscribe by visiting STARZPLAY.com and the STARZPLAY mobile apps, which will include access to hundreds of matches, and major sports events through mobile phones, tablets and TV live streaming app.

STARZPLAY is among the top 3 OTT platforms across the Middle East and North Africa with 2.1 million subscribers, delivering thousands of hours of premium content including the best western content, Arabic shows, Turkish favourites, anime, and live sports.