Spurs ties won’t stop Pochettino taking Arsenal job, says Redknapp

The former Tottenham midfielder believes an Argentine coach removed from one high-profile post in north London would happily step into another

Mauricio Pochettino’s strong ties to would not stop him taking a job at if given the opportunity, says former Spurs star Jamie Redknapp.

A highly-rated Argentine tactician has been removed from one high-profile post in north London.

It has been suggested that he could be handed the chance to fill another as pressure mounts on former rival Unai Emery.

The man calling the shots at Emirates Stadium finds himself falling under mounting pressure, with an uninspiring 2-2 draw with struggling Southampton doing his cause few favours.

Emery is considered to be clinging to a role with the Gunners, with it possible that he could be ushered through the exits before the turn of the calendar year.

If Arsenal were to make a change, with Spurs having already turned to Jose Mourinho, then Pochettino may figure on their radar.

That would come as no surprise to Redknapp, who believes the South American would be interested in discussing an immediate return to the Premier League in familiar surroundings.

The ex-Tottenham midfielder told the Daily Mail: “If I was a decision-maker at Arsenal, I'd go for Mauricio Pochettino in a heartbeat.

“I'm not sure I believe Poch would let his time with Tottenham stop him from taking over.

“Maybe the reason Spurs decided to go for Jose Mourinho so suddenly was they felt they could not hang around, because their north London rivals might be searching for a new boss soon.

“Unai Emery is under big, big pressure. I have some sympathy for him but he looks a beaten man.”

Arsenal may need to take a leaf out of Spurs’ book and move quickly and decisively if they want to bring Pochettino into their dugout.

He is taking in an enforced break from coaching for now, but is not expected to be out of work for long.

Article continues below

Various prominent posts around the world have already been mooted for a man who spent five-and-a-half productive years with Tottenham.

German giants have a role to fill in the near future, with no permanent successor to Niko Kovac appointed as yet.

Questions have also been asked of Zinedine Zidane’s future at , while talk of Pochettino replacing Ole Gunnar Solskjaer at Manchester United is never far away.