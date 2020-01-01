‘Spurs should sell to get world-class Coutinho’ – Brazilian would be an ‘asset anywhere’, says Robinson

The former Tottenham goalkeeper would like to see Jose Mourinho in the market for proven playmaker who has struggled at Barcelona and Bayern Munich

should be looking to move players out in the next transfer window to make room for “world-class” Philippe Coutinho, says Paul Robinson.

Spurs are among those to have been linked with a move for the international.

Former star Coutinho has found himself scratching around for form since leaving Anfield for in January 2018.

Having flopped at Camp Nou, similar struggles have been endured during a loan spell at Bayern Munich.

Despite his failings in and , Robinson believes the South American would be “an asset anywhere” in English football.

Chelsea are said to be heading a list of suitors when it comes to Coutinho, but Spurs manager Jose Mourinho has been urged to free up space in his squad for the creative 27-year-old.

Former Spurs goalkeeper Robinson told Football Insider: “I can see him [joining] a top-six Premier League side – Tottenham included.

“You saw how good he was at Liverpool and when he went to Barca you expected big things from him but it did not work out and he got moved onto Bayern.

“The Premier League may be a realistic option for him. Whether it is Liverpool or Tottenham he would be an asset anywhere he went.

“Listen, if you can get a player like that then you have decisions to make on what you have in your squad. What does Jose want to work with?

“If you get the option to sign a world-class player like Coutinho you look at the squad and you offload in other areas to allow a player of that quality into your squad.”

Robinson is not the first to suggest that Tottenham could be a useful landing spot for Coutinho.

Fellow former international Rio Ferdinand also believes that north London would be a better option for the Brazilian than Manchester United or Liverpool.

Ferdinand said: “Would he improve Spurs? Yes he would, 100 per cent.

“People like [Harry] Kane, Dele [Alli], [Heung-min] Son etc all feed off someone like him. I think he would be a great addition to Spurs’ squad.”

Coutinho will see a season-long agreement at Bayern come to end in the summer, with it yet to be determined whether competitive action will resume before that deal reaches a conclusion.