'Spurs are a shambles' - Waddle calls for want-away stars to be sold

The former Tottenham star sees too many players not pulling their weight, with uncertainty over contracts doing the collective cause few favours

’s humbling 7-2 defeat to in the highlights what a “shambles” they have become, says Chris Waddle, with the club needing to get rid of want-away stars.

Expectations in north London were high heading into 2019-20, with Mauricio Pochettino having guided his side to another top-four finish and a European final last season.

Questions are already being asked of their ability to emulate those efforts, with a slow start to the current campaign raising serious concerns.

One of the main issues facing Spurs is the uncertainty surrounding the future of key men such as Christian Eriksen, Jan Vertonghen and Toby Alderweireld – as their respective contracts run down.

Waddle admits that distraction is doing the club few favours, with there a need to clear the decks and rebuild with those who are committed to the cause .

The former Spurs winger told Radio 5 Live : "Clean them out, if they don’t want to play for Tottenham get them out and get some people in who want to wear that white shirt.

"I don’t think [Serge] Aurier wants to be here. He tried to get away in the summer, they wouldn’t sell him, got rid of [Kieran] Trippier instead.

"They should’ve bought a right back and said ‘yeah, you want to leave, then you want to leave’.

"At Spurs at the minute there’s too much going on, whether it’s Eriksen or Alderweireld out of contract. So and so wants a new deal, Vertonghen wants a new deal – is he signing? Is he not?

"It’s just been a shambles, let’s be honest.

"I was there for four years, I loved it, it was brilliant.

"But you’ve got to say that it’s a shambles at the minute and they’ve got to sort it out quickly because that squad, even though I’m saying the defence is not good enough, it’s still good enough for the Premier League to finish in the top four.

"So they’ve still got a lot to play for, it’s early doors. But they’ve got to do it now.

Article continues below

"If they wait and say in January 'this is going to happen and he’s going to leave and he might not leave', the changing room becomes unsettled."

Talismanic striker Harry Kane has already admitted that the speculation surrounding the future of important figures has caused Spurs to take their eye off the ball .

Pochettino needs to find a way of addressing those issues in order to get his side back on track, with inconsistency threatening to undermine all of the hard work he has overseen to this point.