‘Spurs are a shambles and need a Beckham-esque boost’ – Jenas slams Tottenham’s transfer calls

The ex-midfielder has been puzzled by some of the decisions taken in north London, with Mauricio Pochettino’s side needing a spark to get them going

have become “a shambles”, says Jermaine Jenas, with some questionable transfer decisions leaving the club in need of the kind of boost that David Beckham once provided.

A sluggish start to the 2019-20 campaign has seen questions asked of a Spurs side that had been on an impressive upward curve to this point.

Under the guidance of Mauricio Pochettino, the north London outfit have been regulars in the Premier League’s top four and finalists.

They are, however, facing difficulties in the present after parting with useful experience over the summer and allowing a number of key men to run down their respective contracts.

Former Spurs midfielder Jenas has been left baffled by some of the calls made of late and believes somebody or something is needed in order to “raise the level” again.

He told Express Sport: “You have a keeper [Hugo Lloris] who is constantly making mistakes. A right-back situation that is a joke. They let Kieran Trippier leave, of all players. I don’t care what sort of season he had last year... because he was playing injured for the whole year.

“Who at that football club, whether it be Pochettino, who I do think had a part to play in it, or the chairman, they’ve allowed a top right-back to leave and left themselves with [Kyle] Walker-Peters and a guy in Serge Aurier who should not play for the club again because he is a liability.

“I watched the game and I said at half-time, look at this team: [Erik] Lamela, [Heung-min] Son, [Harry] Kane, [Christian] Eriksen, [Eric] Dier. All players who have been there for years. You know what? They have just gone stale.

“I remember when I was there, and David Beckham came to train with us a few times when he was at . Even things like that raise the level of training. You’ve got a player up front, Kane who knows he is playing week in, week out. He is not being pushed anymore. He needs someone snapping at his heels.

“By now Spurs should be a club like Man City, who have got players like [Sergio] Aguero and [Gabriel] Jesus pushing each other. Harry Kane has no one pushing him.”

Jenas believes Pochettino, who has been showered with praise throughout his reign at Tottenham, has to shoulder some of the responsibility for a dip in collective standards.

The ex- international added: “They have all got to take the blame. They can’t hide.

“Mauricio Pochettino has to take responsibility because maybe he has been sulking a bit.

When you listen to his press conferences half of me wants to go: ‘Can you just get on with it now? I get that you didn’t get what you wanted in the summer, and you have told us, so sort your team out’.

“Then you look at Daniel Levy. He is on the pitch at the NFL game with a big smile on his face. Probably thinking ‘brilliant, we did it. We are making loads of money at the football club and everything is great’. But the team is a mess, a shambles, and they probably won’t make top four this year, although I still think they’ll sort it out.”

Spurs, who sit ninth in the Premier League table at present, will be back in action on Saturday when they take in a home date with .