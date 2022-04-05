Former Manchester United goalkeeper Paul Woolston has opened up on why he had to retire at 23 years old, admitting that specialists told him he "would struggle to walk" if he'd continued playing.

Woolston initially joined United from Newcastle in 2018 and went on to play 13 matches for the club's U23 side while pushing for a breakthrough at senior level.

He also represented England's U18s and was tipped for a bright future in the game, but made the heartbreaking decision to cut his career short last month due to a serious hip problem.

What's been said?

Woolston underwent two operations before being told by doctors that he would be putting his long-term health at risk by playing on through the pain.

"The advice of the specialists was if I continued for another two years, my way of life would be totally different, that I would struggle to walk," the 23-year-old told BBC Sport.

"It would be a full hip replacement at the age of 25. From there it is a long road. It was simple things like, if I am lucky to have kids in the future, I didn't want to say: 'Sorry, I can't do it because I have ruined my hip.'"

Woolston added on the moment he was given his bleak prognosis and how he initially reacted to the news: "I completely zoned out. Is he talking about me? Is this real? Surely this is wrong? It can't be me. It can't be right.

"It took a while to deal with it. At the start there was lots of 'why me's?,' 'what have I done wrong?'. I wasn't wishing it on anyone else but it was: 'Why couldn't it happen to someone else?' I was right at the start of my career. It hasn't really started. It was like: 'Why? Why has it stopped my dreams coming true?'

"I had a few days where I wasn't thinking straight and I had scenarios running through my head.

"Once I fully understood what I needed to do, it was easier to know why instead of blaming myself and others. It is something that happened. It is life. It is tough. It is difficult. But there is not much you can do."

What's next for Woolston?

Woolston has now come to terms with the premature end to his football career, having been given plenty of support by United over the past year, and is glad that he is able to speak openly about his mental health as he looks forward to the next chapter of his life.

"I am pleased the topic of mental health is out there now," he said. "The club have been brilliant in what they have been able to offer and the guidance they have given. Having that support has made the last 12 to 14 months much easier.

"Going back a few years, I would probably have been just out of the door. But they have given me time to get fit for life and help me on the next part of the journey."

Woolston was handed work experience in several different positions at Old Trafford and is now in the process of obtaining his UEFA coaching badges, but is also open to other avenues given the fact his hip issue may prevent him from working as a goalkeeping trainer.

"It is quite scary," he said when discussing his next step. "But it is also quite exciting. There is a world out there I haven't even dipped my toe into.

"I have a determination to succeed and that will never change. In two years' time I want to be starting to make a name for myself. I know it is not going to be easy. It is a difficult road and it takes time but I will come back.

"Mentally I want to be in a good place. I will be settled hopefully and using every bit of experience and advice to make me the person I want to be."

