'They will shine brighter' - Sowe backs Gambia's Tamba twins for top clubs abroad

The Scorpions handler has backed the sisters to succeed if they secure professional transfers overseas in the future

Gambia women's head coach Mariama Sowe believes the Tamba sisters - Adama and Awa - will excel if they earn transfers top clubs abroad in the coming years.

The twins featured in Gambia's 2012 U17 Women's World Cup outing in Azerbaijan and were part of the Scorpions campaign at the Wafu ‘A’ Women’s Cup in Sierra Leone last March.

The sisters play for Gambia's Red Scorpions, with Awa a midfielder, and Tamba a striker boasting a record 165 league goals in 114 games and 18 strikes in 12 outings for the country.

More teams

And an upbeat Sowe, who handled the duo during their U17 World Cup campaign eight years ago, insists the sisters will be a huge bargain for potential clubs overseas.

“Having them in the national team under my watch the past four years has been great," Sowe told Cafonline.com



"Adama has scored in almost every game, and Awa has assisted most of her goals. They are focused and want to win every match.

"If I should describe them on the pitch, I can say that they are result-oriented, promising, hardworking, and dedicated.

Article continues below

"They will shine brighter when they join bigger clubs as they have been yearning for.

"And when such an opportunity comes, they will show to the world their skills and thirst to make marks at the professional level.”

Gambia will aim to qualify for 2020 Africa Women's Cup of Nations and the Tamba twins will be hugely relied upon to ensure the Scorpions see off Guinea Bissau in the qualifiers.

