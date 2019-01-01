Southampton vs Liverpool: TV channel, live stream, team news & preview

Three days after winning the UEFA Super Cup, Jurgen Klopp's men are thrust back into Premier League action

face a quick turnaround time between games as they travel to on Saturday in the Premier League.

Jurgen Klopp’s side are fresh from a trip to Istanbul, where they picked up the UEFA Super Cup on Wednesday after a 5-4 victory on penalties over Chelsea in the Vodafone Park, though an unwelcome period of extra-time will only served to have fatigued the side more in gruelling conditions.

The Saints, meanwhile, are coming off the back of a chastening 3-0 loss to on the opening day of the season, a match in which they folded inside the last 30 minutes. A repeat against the Reds would be similarly fatal.

Game Southampton vs Liverpool Date Saturday, August 17 Time 3:00pm BST / 10:00am ET

TV Channel, Live Stream & How To Watch

In the United States (US), the game can be watched live and on-demand with fuboTV (7-day free trial).

New users can sign up for a free seven-day trial of the live sports streaming service, which can be accessed via iOS, Android, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Roku and Apple TV as well as on a web browser.

US TV channel Online stream NBCSN / UNIVERSO

In the UK, the match will not be broadcast or available to view via a live stream.

UK TV channel Online stream N/A N/A

Squads & Team News

Position Southampton squad Goalkeepers McCarthy, Gunn, Lewis, Forster Defenders Yoshida, Vestergaard, Stephens, Bertrand, Bednarek, Valery, Ramsay, Soares, Hoedt, Vokins, Danso, McQueen Midfielders Elyounoussi, Romeu, Ward-Prowse, Armstrong, Lemina, Redmond, Hojbjerg, Slattery, Djenepo, Boufal, Smallbone, Hesketh Forwards Long, Obafemi, Carrillo, Adams, Ings, N'Lundulu

Southampton starting XI: Gunn; Valery, Vestergaard, Bednarek, Yoshida, Bertrand, Romeu, Ward-Prowse, Hojbjerg, Redmond, Adams

Position Liverpool squad Goalkeepers Adrian, Kelleher, Lonergan Defenders Van Dijk, Matip, Lovren, Alexander-Arnold, Robertson, Gomez, Hoever, Van den Berg Midfielders Henderson, Milner, Keita, Fabinho, Wijnaldum, Lallana, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Jones, Kent, Elliott, Chirivella, Souza Forwards Salah, Firmino, Mane, Shaqiri, Origi, Brewster

Liverpool starting XI: Adrian; Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Van Dijk, Robertson; Oxlade-Chamberlain, Wijnaldum, Milner; Salah, Firmino, Mane

Match Preview

Liverpool know better than any side that the Premier League can be won or lost on minor details, so Jurgen Klopp’s men will treat Saturday’s trip to St. Mary’s and Southampton with a sense of trepidation.

The Reds journey to the south coast promises to be especially difficult in the context upon which it arrives, less than three days after they overcame in the UEFA Super Cup final via extra-time and penalties in sweltering conditions in .

It is a challenge that the European champions are set to take in their stride, with Virgil van Dijk insistent that it will simply bolster their already formidable mental strength.

“I do think it’s really important - for the progress of the team, for our development,” the Dutch centre-back said in the wake of the clash. “We did it the hard way but winning a trophy is important for your mentality.”

Klopp, meanwhile, claimed that Saints counterpart Ralph Hasenhuttl would have been delighted to see the match go to extra-time due to the extra fatigue factor.

While the Austrian agreed with the Liverpool boss, it was not for the reasons that had been cited.

“I heard the message from Jurgen that he thought we would celebrate, I was happy that they were playing longer – I was happy, but mostly because of the reason I have more pictures to show my players!” he said.

Indeed, the former coach does not believe that the midweek match will have left too much of an impact upon their guests.

“I expect the best possible Liverpool team you can imagine, and we are preparing for this,” he said before turning his attention to his own side, who wilted 3-0 against Burnley a week ago.

“We want to show a reaction. My players have to show up and show that they can be a more difficult opponent than they were last week. This is the goal we have.”

Saints cancelled their day off at the beginning of the week to try and forget about their Turf Moor troubles, but a win on Saturday would be an altogether more effective tonic.