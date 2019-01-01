Southampton vs Crystal Palace: TV channel, live stream, squad news & preview

The Saints host the Eagles in a game that could see either team move six points clear of the relegation zone

Both managers will have this game marked down on their calendars as a must win as both Crystal Palace and Southampton flirt with relegation.

Tuesday's results will have both managers sweating after Burnley, Newcastle and Fulham all picked up unlikely points.

Southampton were the victors when the two sides met earlier in the season as the game ended 2-0 with goals from Danny Ings and Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg.

Game Southampton vs Crystal Palace Date Wednesday, January 30 Time 7:45pm GMT / 2:45pm ET

TV Channel, Live Stream & How To Watch

In the United States (US), the game can be watched live and on-demand with NBC Sports Gold

US TV channel Online stream N/A NBC Sports Gold

In the United Kingdom (UK), the game will not be broadcast live.

UK TV channel Online stream N/A N/A

Squads & Team News

Position Southampton squad Goalkeepers McCarthy, Forster, Gunn, Rose Defenders Vestergaard, Hoedt, Stephens, Yoshida, Bednarek, Targett, Cedric Midfielders Lemina, Romeu, Ward-Prowse, Armstrong, Davis, Redmond, Elyounoussi Forwards Gabbiadini, Ings, Austin, Long, Gallagher

Mario Lemina is still injured whilst Michael Obafemi will also miss this game. Maya Yoshida is still at the Asian Cup after Japan booked their place in the final.

Potential Southampton Starting XI: Gunn, Bednarek, Vestergaard, Stephens, Bertrand; Redmond, Ward-Prowse, Romeu, Elyounoussi; Gabbiadini, Ings.

Position Crystal Palace squad Goalkeepers Hennessey, Guaita, Speroni Defenders Sakho, Tomkins, Riedewald, Dann, Van Aanholt, Souare, Wan-Bissaka, Ward, Kelly Midfielders Milivojevic, Kouyate, McArthur, Schlupp, Meyer, Kaikai, Townsend, Sako Forwards Zaha, Benteke, Ayew, Wickham

Papa Souare, Wayne Hennessey and Vicente Guaita are all unavailable heading into this game and there are still question marks surrounding new signing Bakary Sako's fitness.

Potential Crystal Palace starting XI: Speroni; Wan-Bissaka, Tomkins, Sakho, Van Aanholt; Townsend, Milivojevic, McArthur, Zaha, Ayew, Benteke

Betting & Match Odds

Southampton are slight favourites to win the match, with bet365 giving odds of 29/20 on a home win. Crystal Palace can be backed at 21/10 and a draw is available at 12/5.

Match Preview

This is undoubtedly a huge game for both sides as either team can move six points clear of relegation with a win on Wednesday night.

Tuesday night's results went against both teams' favour as Newcastle and Burnley both picked up points against the Manchester clubs with Fulham overturning a two-goal deficit to win 4-2 against Brighton.

New Southampton manager Ralph Hasenhuttl goes up against Roy Hodgson for the first time and he is looking forward to battling his Palace side.

“Tactically, it is very interesting against a good organised and balanced team and we need good solutions with the ball and without the ball so we had a lot to learn and teach the players and spent a lot of time with video sessions," said Hasenhuttl.

“We had a good mixture of physically intensive training sessions and good mind work in this room and hopefully we will see on Wednesday we prepared it.”

Palace themselves have been accused of being over-reliant on Wilfried Zaha and it is no surprise that they are slipping down the table as their talisman has stopped firing.

The Ivorian has netted just three times this campaign and the Eagles will be hoping that he can recapture last season's form to help them beat the drop.

Hodgson is adamant that he isn't thinking of this as a relegation six-pointer yet, insisting that there is still a long way to go in the season.

"It is too early to talk about six-pointer games," he said.

"There are still 15 matches left to play, and that's an awful lot of football.

"You should keep your powder dry when it comes to discussing six-pointers for the last four or five games of the season when it is then pretty obvious what may happen."