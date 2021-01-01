South African billionaire Motsepe cleared for Caf presidency while Nigeria's Pinnick vies for Fifa Council seat

The world football governing body has made its final decision as the South African businessman and the Nigerian administrator pursue their ambitions

Fifa Review Committee has declared 's billionaire Patrice Motsepe eligible to compete for the Confederation of African Football presidency while the Football Federation president, Amaju Pinnick can vie to be a member of the Fifa Council.

Motsepe, who owns , was cleared alongside Mauritania FA president Ahmed Yahya ahead of the March 12 Caf Congress in Rabat, .

They will compete against 's Jacques Anouma and FA president Augustin Senghor while suspended Caf president Ahmad Ahmad is declared ineligible for the election as he continues to serve his five-year ban from football-related activities and interim Caf president Constant Selemani Omari is also not qualified for a seat in the Fifa Council because of an ongoing formal investigation by Fifa Ethics Committee.

The four eligible candidates are also contesting to succeed Ahmad as Fifa vice-president.

Also cleared by the Fifa Review Committee are 13 candidates vying for six of Caf's member seats in the Fifa Council.

They include Nigeria's Pinnick, Sierra Leone FA president Isha Johansen, Zambia FA president Andrew Kamanga, the Gambia FA president Lamin Kaba Bajo, FA president Nicholas Mwendwa, FA president Wallace Karia, Equatorial Guinea FA president Gustavo Ndong, Morocco FA president Fouzi Lekjaa, Mali FA president Mamoutou Toure, ex- FA president Hany Abo Rida, Malawi FA president Walter Nyamilandu, ex-Burundi FA president Lydia Nsekera and Benin FA president Mathurin de Chacus.

The election for the membership seat is scheduled to be held on the same day as the Caf presidential election in Morocco.