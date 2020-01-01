South Africa 2-1 Botswana: Banyana Banyana win record seventh Cosafa Women's Cup title

The Mares' dream of winning their first regional title faded into thin air as Desiree Ellis’ side has now won a fourth in a row

claimed the Cosafa Women's Cup for a record seventh time after defeating Botswana 2-1 in Port Elizabeth on Saturday.

Six-time winners Banyana Banyana thrashed 10-player Malawi 6-2 to reach an eighth final while Botswana edged Olympic-bound Zambia 2-1 to a first ever final appearance on Wednesday.

The hosts were seeking to end their outing on a high as Gabriela Salgado set up Sibulele Holweni to open the scoring for Desiree Ellis' team, with her eighth goal of the tournament after just two minutes.

More teams

With a narrow first half lead, Banyana continued from where they left off in the second stanza of the match as Salgado got on the scoresheet in the 66th minute to double her side's lead.

Goal 50 Revealed: The best 50 players in the world

Botswana, however, fought back when Thanda Mokgabo fired past goalkeeper Andile Dlamini five minutes from time but her effort could not deny Banyana a fourth crown in a row.

The latest regional title success was the fourth under South Africa manager Ellis, while Botswana will be consoled by their first-ever runners-up finish.

Article continues below

In individual accolades, South Africa forward Hildah Magaia was named Player of the Tournament following her impactful displays throughout the tournament in Banyana Banyana's triumph.

Besides Magaia, compatriot Sibulele Holweni won the Golden Boot, with eight goals, while Botswana goalkeeper Maitumelo Bosija claimed the Golden Glove and Eswatini bagged the Fair Play award.