Souleymane Aw: KAS Eupen release Senegal defender

The Senegal U20 defender has become a free agent after ending his stay with the Kehrwegstadion outfit

Belgian First Division A side KAS Eupen have terminated the contract of Souleymane Aw by mutual agreement.

The youngster joined the Pandas from Aspire Academy in the summer of 2017 but only made one league appearance for the side.

In an effort to enjoy regular playing time, the left-back teamed up with KSV Roeselare in January 2018 on loan but could only feature six times for the Belgian second-tier side.

Aw, who has become a free agent having parted ways with the Kehrwegstadion outfit, will look for a new club before the end of the transfer window.

“KAS Eupen has terminated the contract with defender Souleymane Aw by mutual agreement,” read a statement on the club website.

“KAS Eupen would like to thank Souleymane Aw for his commitment and his always professional behaviour and wishes him all the best for the continuation of his career.”