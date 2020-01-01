‘Something’s not right at Spurs’ – Berbatov says Dier fan fracas a symptom of bigger issues

The ex-Bulgaria ace says he would likely have done the same as the midfielder if he had been in his shoes

Dimitar Berbatov has said that all is not well at former club , stating that the way Eric Dier charged into the crowd to confront a supporter is a symptom of a greater issue.

Following a defeat to Norwich in an clash on Wednesday, the midfielder stormed into the stands to challenge a fan who had exchanged words with his brother, with stewards required to restrain the 26-year-old.

Out of the FA Cup, trailing 1-0 in the round of 16, and seventh in the league having suffered successive losses to and , Berbatov believes the action of the player highlight internal issues at the north London side.

“You can tell that there is quite a bit of tension at Spurs with how Eric Dier reacted after the game against Norwich,” he told Betfair . “You don't react like that if everything is calm. Yes, they lost a game, everyone loses games. If you react so impulsively from anger, it shows that something isn't going right for you and the team.”

The ex-Bulgaria star did, however, offer some defence to the former CP player.

“I respect what he did because if that was me, I would probably do the same, but we should avoid things like this because people can take advantage of your emotions,” he said.

“Unfortunately, football crowds are quite abusive and every player suffers from it, even Messi and Ronaldo. But we are all human beings and if someone brings your family into it of course you are going to protect them, but it shouldn't happen.

“Of course, we are all fans of our teams but it's not easy out there. It's easy to say: ‘What the f***, I can do better,’ but trust me it's really difficult on the pitch and people should control their emotions about players and especially their families.”

Manager Jose Mourinho has backed the player, stating that the plater will be available to feature against at the weekend.

“What happened was clear. What happened... almost nothing,” the Portuguese said. "So I think he's ready.”

Both the FA and Spurs are investigating the incident.