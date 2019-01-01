Solskjaer not worried about Man Utd fans targeting Pogba amid Real Madrid links

The midfielder has made clear he wants to leave Old Trafford this summer but his coach believes the majority of fans will get behind him if he stays

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says he is not worried about fans' treatment of Paul Pogba despite the midfielder's desire to leave the club this summer.

Pogba's agent, Mino Raiola, revealed earlier this month that the midfielder is "in the process of" negotiating an exit from Old Trafford.

While have been linked with bringing him back to , it is who are leading the race to sign the international, having made him their top target this summer.

Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane hinted last week that a deal could be worked out between the two sides before the end of August, but Solskjaer wants Pogba to stay and vowed to give him a "new challenge" at United.

With less than three weeks to go until United begin the new Premier League campaign with a game against , Pogba could end up staying put for another season.

And Solskjaer does not expect the Red Devils fans to target the 26-year-old when they get underway, saying only a small portion of supporters will be angered by his presence.

"No [concerns],” Solskjaer told reporters. “Of course, there will be a small minority [who criticise him].

"Me and the players will testify he’s not been a problem. We’re just grateful when he performs as he does.”

United are looking to improve on last season's sixth-place finish in the Premier League and have already signed right-back Aaron Wan-Bissaka from and Daniel James from Swansea, and they have also been pursuing Leicester centre-back Harry Maguire and star Bruno Fernandes.

But Solskjaer believes he already has a strong squad and is confident they can perform well even if no other signings come in.

“I believe in these players,” the Norwegian added. “I’m sure we could do well [without]. We’ve played well and had some good results in pre-season but it’s also about finding the way we want to play and get the team gelling.

“We’ve got to be patient. It’s very important we get the right ones [new players]. I’ve not had a frustrating feeling at all.”

The Red Devils are back in pre-season action against in the International Champions Cup on Thursday, where they will be aiming to maintain their 100% record this summer.