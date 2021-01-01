Solskjaer maintains hope Maguire can play in Europa League final after suffering ankle injury

The defender has suffered an ankle injury and could be out for the remainder of the campaign

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer hopes Manchester United captain Harry Maguire can still play in the Europa League final despite sustaining ligament damage in his ankle.

The centre-back limped off in his side's 3-1 win at Aston Villa on Sunday, raising fears he could miss the rest of the season.

Solskjaer has suggested Maguire will miss the rest of the Red Devils' Premier League campaign, but believes he could feature against Villarreal in the European decider on May 26.

What has been said?

“He's obviously had the scans and the good news is there is no fracture,” Solskjaer told MUTV ahead of United's clash with Leicester on Tuesday.

“[There's] ligament damage but hopefully we will see him again this season. Hopefully, he'll be ready for the final.”

When is the Europa League final?

United will face Spanish side Villarreal in Gdansk on May 26.

Villarreal secured their place in the final with a 2-1 aggregate win against Arsenal in the semi-final, while United beat Roma 8-5 over two legs.

Before that game, however, Solskjaer's team will face Leicester on Tuesday, followed by their rescheduled meeting with Liverpool at Old Trafford on Thursday.

They will then round off their Premier League campaign with games against Fulham on May 18 and Wolves five days later.

Article continues below

How important has Maguire been this season?

Since his arrival from Wigan in August 2019, Maguire had played every minute of Premier League football for United until he was forced off with the ankle injury on Sunday.

The 28-year-old, who set a club record with his appearance against Villa, has featured 52 times in all competitions this season.

Further reading