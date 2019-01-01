Solskjaer insists he has 'final say' on Man Utd transfers amid Pogba rumours

The Norwegian says no player will come or go from Old Trafford during the January transfer window without his approval

boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has insisted he has the final say on transfers amid reports of a busy January window for the Old Trafford club.

The Red Devils have been linked with a number of players next month, particularly in the forward positions following the summer departures of Romelu Lukaku and Alexis Sanchez.

Young Norwegian Erling Braut Haaland is believed to be high on their wanted list, with Solskjaer reportedly flying to last week to speak with the 19-year-old in person.

Whoever comes and goes at Old Trafford next month, Solskjaer insists he will have the final say on every deal, with Man Utd one of a dwindling number of Premier League clubs that does not have a director of football.

“I’ll always have the final say on transfers,” said the Norwegian. “No one comes in the door without me saying yes. It has to be that way, even though signing players is a process involving other members of staff.

"I don’t really speak to agents, because I have nothing to do with the money side of it, but the final decision on who becomes a Manchester United player will be mine.”

One player whose future appears uncertain is Paul Pogba, who has endured an injury-hit campaign at Old Trafford.

The international has been sidelined since September with an ankle injury that required surgery, though suspicions were raised when he was pictured dancing energetically at his brother’s wedding last week.

Solskjaer has since revealed that Pogba is over his ankle problem but was struck down by illness just as he prepared to make his comeback.

The United boss remains optimistic that the 26-year-old will return to the side before the end of the year and dismissed transfer conspiracy theories about his prolonged absence.

Article continues below

“All I can say is that Paul is working as hard as he can to get back and you will see him smile again as soon as he’s back on the pitch,” he said. “He is a Manchester United player, someone we are really happy to have in the squad and one of the best players in the world, but he needs to be fit.

“Everyone is allowed to be injured from time to time. I was out for 18 months once, and of course I attended weddings and did all sorts of different things during that period, but it was still a bad time for me because I wasn’t playing football. Being out for a long time like Paul is the worst thing that can happen to a player, because everyone wants to play. It’s a proper mental test for a footballer because there’s nothing more disheartening.

“He’s back in training, that’s a step forward for us. I’m not going to push him. It depends how he feels. When he’s fit, he’s fit. Obviously it’s frustrating to be without a player of his quality for so long, but it’s part of football. You always want to play your strongest team but you have to plan for different scenarios. The rest of the team have stepped up and done well while Paul has been out.”