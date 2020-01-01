Solskjaer delivers update on Maguire fitness ahead of Man Utd's League Cup clash with City

The Norwegian boss intends to give the England international "as much time as possible" to recover from a knock sustained on FA Cup duty

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says will wait until the last minute to make a decision on Harry Maguire's involvement in their semi-final showdown against .

The Red Devils will welcome their local rivals to Old Trafford for a first-leg tie on Tuesday night, as Solskjaer chases his first major trophy at the helm.

United have a number of fitness concerns ahead of the heavyweight encounter, following a 0-0 draw against at Molineux in the third round of the on Saturday.

Maguire picked up an injury in the first half and played through the pain barrier to complete the full 90 minutes.

Solskjaer admitted post-match that United "weren't sure if he should continue in the second half", and two days on, the Norwegian is still not 100 per cent certain he will recover in time to face City.

"It is a bit early yet. We are going to give him as much time as possible," the United manager told MUTV of Maguire.

"He was hobbling about yesterday but there are still 36 hours to go do we will just wait with all of them. It is not a time to go out on the pitch and do lots of work anyway. We are going to do meetings and recovery work."

Anthony Martial, Jesse Lingard and Luke Shaw all missed the trip to Wolves through illness, with Solskjaer stating that the trio will be assessed in the same way as Maguire.

"Yeah, we hope that everyone is going to be available but we don’t know, because some recover quicker from illnesses than others. So it is the same answer," he added.

"We have just got to give them as much time as possible and make a decision on the team in the morning."

United beat City 2-1 at Etihad Stadium on December 7, after producing a superb counterattacking display which saw Marcus Rashford and Martial get on the scoresheet.

Solskjaer is hopeful of a repeat result, and does not think that tiredness will be a factor in such a crucial fixture.

Article continues below

He told a press conference on Monday: "Big games give you energy, give you the urge to go to the next level, above and beyond what you might be capable of in your head, sometimes you surprise yourself.

"There’s no way you can train in between, it’s about mental prep, good treatment with physios and staff and just hopefully remember what we did last time and what we must do better."

After their latest outing, United will switch their attention back to the Premier League, with due to arrive at Old Trafford on Saturday.