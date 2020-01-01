Solskjaer delighted with Ighalo signing: He's a Man Utd fan & will give absolutely everything

The former Watford forward was a surprise new face at Old Trafford late on deadline day

boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has praised the deadline day signing of Odion Ighalo, saying he will "give absolutely everything" for the club.

The international completed a shock switch to Old Trafford just minutes before Friday's deadline, joining the club from Chinese side Shanghai Shenhua.

“In Odion we will get a proper man, a great lad, a good goalscorer," Solskjaer told Sky Sports. "It’s not long ago he was top scorer in the African Cup of Nations.

“I know him from way back when he was playing in Norway 10-12 years ago, his career has developed since then and he gives us a different option up front.

"I'm delighted that he wanted to come for a few months. It's from now until the end of season on a loan and it's great to have him around.

"He's a Man Utd fan and he'll give everything on and off the pitch."

