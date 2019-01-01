Sol Bamba on target as Cardiff City stun Southampton
Sol Bamba scored a goal as Cardiff City stunned Southampton 2-1 in a dramatic Premier League fixture on Saturday.
Following a goalless first-half, Bamba put Neil Warnock's men in front by poking home Callum Paterson's header in the 69th minute.
The match was then set for a nervy finish after Jack Stephens drew the Saints levelled in the stoppage time as it seemed like both teams would share the spoils but Kenneth Zohore's effort
FULL-TIME: @SouthamptonFC 1-2 #CardiffCity— Cardiff City FC (@CardiffCityFC) February 9, 2019
YES! The #Bluebirds' first #PL double of the season! 💙#SOUCAR #CityAsOne pic.twitter.com/EfW3o2oXG1
Bamba has notched three goals in 25 league matches this campaign for the Bluebirds who are now 15th in the Premier League table with 25 points from 26 games.
They host Watford in their next league outing on February 22.
CAN'T TOUCH THIS 🕺🏿 pic.twitter.com/9KKpK7sxS2— Sol Bamba (@Sol14Bamba) February 9, 2019